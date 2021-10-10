Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.11). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

LUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 10,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.