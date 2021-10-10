Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.75 Million

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $195.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $198.09 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $812.82 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

