Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $15.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NWL stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

