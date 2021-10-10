Zacks: Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $76.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million.

NGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NGM opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $801,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $18,833,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

