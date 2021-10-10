Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post sales of $117.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $69.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $472.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $486.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $718.80 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $725.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

