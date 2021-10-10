Zacks: Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.79). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($7.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC cut Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:PDS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.03. 56,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

