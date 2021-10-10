Zacks: Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 407,862 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SA opened at $16.44 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
