Zacks: Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 407,862 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA opened at $16.44 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

