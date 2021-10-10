Zacks: Analysts Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will announce sales of $240.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $971.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $977.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

