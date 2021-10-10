Zacks: Analysts Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will announce sales of $240.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $971.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $977.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

