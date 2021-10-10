Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $146.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,896,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

