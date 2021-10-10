Zacks: Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

