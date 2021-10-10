Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $320.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.09. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.