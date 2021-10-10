Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,500. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

