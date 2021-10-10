Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.31 Million

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report sales of $63.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $67.10 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $295.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $335.95 million, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $347.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

