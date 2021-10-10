Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGAU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 62,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,585. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

