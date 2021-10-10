Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $586.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $447.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $23,297,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after buying an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

