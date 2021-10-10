Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). Euronav posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

