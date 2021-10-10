Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.24. 262,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,844. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

