Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report sales of $8.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.16 billion and the highest is $8.96 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $35.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $36.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

