Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFNW remained flat at $$16.55 during trading on Friday. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.