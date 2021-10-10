Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 144,550 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $359,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

