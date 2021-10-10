Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.12. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

