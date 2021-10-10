Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $2,849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

