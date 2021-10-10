Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.37). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 2,040,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,902,457. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 63,603 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,584,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.