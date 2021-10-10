Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce sales of $125.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.30 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $498.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $590.64 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of QTWO opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 208.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,670,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

