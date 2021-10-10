Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $1.59 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

