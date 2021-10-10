Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $714.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.07 million and the highest is $757.78 million. CAE posted sales of $528.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

CAE stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

