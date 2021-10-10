Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report sales of $34.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.97 million and the highest is $35.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $138.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $156.35 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

