Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce sales of $82.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.29 million and the highest is $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.13 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $255.05 million, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.