Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $612.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.30 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. Crocs has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $163.18.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

