Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Euronav posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.22 on Friday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Euronav by 108.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

