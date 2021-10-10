Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $61.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.