Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $61.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

