Zacks: Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.53. 95,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

