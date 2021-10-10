Zacks: Brokerages Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Several analysts recently commented on IS shares. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

ironSource stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

