Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $25.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%.

KMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

