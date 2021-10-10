Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

