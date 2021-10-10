Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $190.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.10 million to $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $736.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Perficient by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period.

PRFT stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $124.71.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

