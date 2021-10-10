Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce sales of $192.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.08 million and the lowest is $192.50 million. Semtech reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $735.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

