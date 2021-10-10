Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Twitter posted sales of $936.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

