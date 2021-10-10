Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report $42.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $148.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $158.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $102.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

