Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,198.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.91 or 0.06365953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00323259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01088155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00502057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00342344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00327354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005065 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

