Zealium Price Up 10.9% This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $36,096.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.46 or 0.00332919 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.