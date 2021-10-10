Zel (ZEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.75 or 0.00217905 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00123686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00136203 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000773 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002152 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

