ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $34.87 million and approximately $275,334.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00217288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

