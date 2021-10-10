Zero Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $656,296.94 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $656,296.94 and $291.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $677.46 or 0.01232745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00217288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

