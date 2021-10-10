Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $61.50 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $61.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00526509 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.64 or 0.01123144 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,139,930,717 coins and its circulating supply is 11,848,463,564 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.