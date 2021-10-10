Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 681.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $90.67 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.92 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

