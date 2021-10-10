Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Zogenix comprises approximately 14.0% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 3.52% of Zogenix worth $34,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $193,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 30.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 36,382.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 409,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,109. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $878.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

