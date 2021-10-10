Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $255.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,649 shares of company stock worth $75,552,042 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

