ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $112,897.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

