ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,433 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

